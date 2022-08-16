WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|x-Connecticut
|25
|11
|.694
|1
|x-Washington
|22
|14
|.611
|4
|x-New York
|16
|20
|.444
|10
|Atlanta
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Indiana
|5
|31
|.139
|21
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|x-Seattle
|22
|14
|.611
|4
|x-Dallas
|18
|18
|.500
|8
|x-Phoenix
|15
|21
|.417
|11
|Minnesota
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Los Angeles
|13
|23
|.361
|13
x-clinched playoff spot
___
No games scheduled.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Dallas at Connecticut, 8 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1)
No games scheduled.