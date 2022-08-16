Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/16 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 72 44 .621 _
Tampa Bay 61 53 .535 10
Toronto 61 53 .535 10
Baltimore 60 55 .522 11½
Boston 57 59 .491 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 54 .534 _
Minnesota 59 55 .518 2
Chicago 60 56 .517 2
Kansas City 48 69 .410 14½
Detroit 44 74 .373 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 42 .641 _
Seattle 63 54 .538 12
Texas 52 63 .452 22
Los Angeles 51 65 .440 23½
Oakland 41 75 .353 33½

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Texas 2, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.