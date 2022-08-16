American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|44
|.621
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|53
|.535
|10
|Toronto
|61
|53
|.535
|10
|Baltimore
|60
|55
|.522
|11½
|Boston
|57
|59
|.491
|15
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|54
|.534
|_
|Minnesota
|59
|55
|.518
|2
|Chicago
|60
|56
|.517
|2
|Kansas City
|48
|69
|.410
|14½
|Detroit
|44
|74
|.373
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|42
|.641
|_
|Seattle
|63
|54
|.538
|12
|Texas
|52
|63
|.452
|22
|Los Angeles
|51
|65
|.440
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|75
|.353
|33½
___
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game
Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 7, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2
Texas 2, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.