NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 7 1 7 28 36 15 Kansas City 7 4 4 25 20 20 San Diego 7 5 4 25 21 14 Houston 7 4 4 25 26 17 OL Reign 6 4 6 24 20 15 Chicago 6 4 5 23 22 18 Angel City 6 5 3 21 15 16 Orlando 4 5 6 18 17 30 Louisville 2 6 8 14 16 22 Gotham FC 4 9 0 12 10 28 Washington 1 6 9 12 16 21 North Carolina 2 6 4 10 23 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 10

Portland 2, Washington 1

Friday, August 12

Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City 4, North Carolina 3

Orlando 1, San Diego 0

Sunday, August 14

OL Reign 4, Gotham FC 1

Angel City 1, Chicago 0

Wednesday, August 17

Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, August 24

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.