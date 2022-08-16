Alexa
Taiwan’s Yilan records 11 mm of rain in July, lowest in 14 years

No typhoons have landed in Yilan County since 2018: CWB official

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/16 21:12
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yilan County received only 11 mm of rain in July, the lowest in 14 years, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB) data, and scarce rainfall has caused some rivers in the county’s wilderness to dry out.

Yilan Weather Station Director Chen Kao-chu (陳高鋤) told CNA that the high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean that hangs over Taiwan has been causing southwest winds to strengthen, causing rain to fall mostly in western Taiwan.

No typhoons have landed in Yilan County since 2018, Chen said, adding that the county received a lot of rain in July last year from the peripheral circulation of Typhoon In-fa when it approached Taiwan.

The county’s rainfall in July of 2018, 2019, and 2020 totalled 91.6 mm, 67.1 mm, and 56.0 mm, respectively, Chen said, adding that rainfall exceeded 100 mm in July of other years.

Even though Yilan County’s water reserve is still sufficient, some mountain rivers have dried up, Taiwan Water Corp. official Wang Shih-yun (王士雲) said, adding that he hoped it would rain soon to end the water crisis the county is facing.
Yilan County
rainfall
water crisis

