Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and five ships around the country as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes, 10 Chinese aircraft, including four Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, three Shenyang J-11 jet fighters, two Shenyang J-16 jet fighters, and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to the MND.

Taiwan sent combat air patrol aircraft and ships, while also deploying shore-based missile systems to monitor the Chinese aircraft and naval ships.