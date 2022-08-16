Alexa
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country

MND sent aircraft, ships, deployed shore-based missile systems to track PLA planes and vessels

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/16 20:28
Flight paths of 10 out of 17 Chinese aircraft tracked around Taiwan on Aug. 16. (MND image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and five ships around the country as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15).

Of the 17 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes, 10 Chinese aircraft, including four Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, three Shenyang J-11 jet fighters, two Shenyang J-16 jet fighters, and one Shaanxi Y-8 transport aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to the MND.

Taiwan sent combat air patrol aircraft and ships, while also deploying shore-based missile systems to monitor the Chinese aircraft and naval ships.
