Germany: Discrimination a continuing problem, report shows

Germany's recently appointed anti-discrimination commissioner warned of the enduring problem of discrimination in the country on Tuesday, as she revealed details of a report focusing on the issue.

The analysis showed that in the year 2021, Germany's Anti-Discrimination Agency (ADS) received its second highest number of discrimination cases over a 12-month period since the body's inception in 2006.

Ferda Ataman announced the details of the report, which showed that last year a total of 5,617 cases of discrimination were reported to the ADS. Of these, 37% were related to racial discrimination, while 32% were connected to disability and chronic diseases.

According to the report, discrimination based on gender formed 20% of all official complaints with 10% based on age.

Meanwhile, the data showed 9% of cases registered were related to religion and belief, and 4% to sexual identity.

'Alarming'

"The number of discrimination cases described to us is alarming," Ataman said as she presented the annual report. But it also shows that more and more people are not tolerating discrimination and are seeking help by reporting it, she added.

Ataman appealed to the German government to give those affected better opportunities to "assert their rights" as the current legal situation "puts obstacles in the way."

For instance, the deadlines for complaints should be extended — from the current eight weeks to one year, not least because women who have suffered sexual harassment at work often need longer to report the incident, the commissioner highlighted.

The slight decrease from the previous year's figure of 6383 was due to fewer inquiries related to the coronavirus pandemic, many of which were about the mandatory wearing of face masks, Ataman revealed.

Survey reveals wider malaise

Earlier on Tuesday, Ataman said the problem was even more widespread than what the official statistics show. She told ARD's "Morgenmagazin" television program that some "13 million people" in Germany had been discriminated against over the past five years, based on data extrapolated from a separate survey.

Last month, Ataman was appointed Germany's anti-discrimination commissioner by the Bundestag amid furor among some parliamentarians who accused her of being a "left-wing activist" and of downplaying an Islamist threat.

jsi/aw (dpa, AFP, epd)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.