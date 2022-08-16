Agriculture Robots Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Growth Strategies, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

The global agriculture robots market size was US$ 4.8 billion in 2021. The global agriculture robots market is forecast to grow to US$ 101.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Agriculture robots are advanced sensing, mobility, and navigation technologies used for the production of cereals, grains, vegetables, fruits, etc. Automated technology is used to bring out the best results with high-quality performances. Agriculture robots are self-activated machines that can carry out challenging jobs. The use of robotics in the agriculture industry has increased output and product quality. Such technological improvements help increase production more quickly and produce food in the shortest amount of time.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing support from government bodies in the form of incentives is expected to bring out positive change in the agriculture sector. Governments are putting several efforts to raise knowledge about the benefits of smart technology in the agriculture sector. Apart from that, the growing population all across the globe and rising demand to increase crop production is expected to fuel the growth of the agriculture robots market during the forecast period.

The high demand for food supply and increasing population will contribute to the growth of the agriculture robots market during the study period.

The management software to be used on farms will help analyse data on temperature, soil fertility, weather, and many other variables using low-cost IoT devices. They also offer information to help with planning, yield optimization, and decision-making to increase production. Thus, such highly advanced applications are projected to boost the growth of the global agriculture robots market during the study period.

For farms, various companies offer soil sensors to raise awareness of the state of the soil. Technology advances like this are fuelling the market for agriculture robots. Consumer interest in sophisticated sensors and automated technologies is rising, which is driving the market’s expansion.

On the flip side, the high cost of agriculture robots is the major restraint in the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America will dominate the agriculture robots market during the study period. It is owing to the presence of a large number of farmers in the region. Further, rising investments in the technology sector, combined with the early adoption of advanced technology, are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market during the study period. Also, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness unceasing opportunities due to the rising population and increasing government efforts to upscale crop production.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for agriculture robots decreased dramatically, owing to the decline in consumer purchasing power and supply chain disruptions faced by the industry players.

Competitors in the Market

• IBM

• AGCO Corporation

• Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

• Blue River Technology

• Harvest Automation

• Lely Industries

• Naio Technologies

• Precision Hawk

• Deere & Company

• Trimble

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global agriculture robots market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Type

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Driverless Tractors

• Automated Harvesting Systems a

• Others

By Application

• Inventory Management

• Harvest Management

• Field Farming

• Dairy Management

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

