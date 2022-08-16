Agriculture Sensors Market 2022 Segment by Types, Applications, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global agriculture sensors market size was US$ 1.6 billion in 2021. The global agriculture sensors market is projected to grow to US$ 4.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1296

Agricultural sensors are used in contemporary farming, such as precision farming. It helps offer information to the farmers so that they can efficiently monitor and optimize crops and modify plans according to the changing environmental circumstances. These sensors have a specific process to operate.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing penetration of smart technologies in the agriculture sector will drive the growth of the agriculture sensors market during the study period. Technologies in the agriculture sector can efficiently help farmers boost productivity and decline overhead labour. Apart from that, it also reduces the cost of labour, which will benefit the agriculture sensors market during the forecast period.

Some of the causes that restrict agriculture include the depletion of natural resources and environmental degradation. Farmers are encouraged to concentrate on sustainable agricultural methods like resource conservation as a result of growing environmental concerns. Thus, it will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the agriculture sensors market in order to increase crop nutrition and protection.

On the flip side, lack of knowledge about agriculture sensors may limit the growth of the agriculture sensors market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for agriculture sensors decreased. Moreover, the pandemic notably affected the supply chain in the market during the initial phase. However, companies started to explore new ways to interact with farmers, which escalated the range of innovations in the market. Wireless platforms gained substantial traction to monitor crops and make decisions according to the conditions. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic opened doors of opportunities for the agriculture sensors market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1296

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the agriculture sensor market, owing to the rising contribution of countries like the United States and Canada. Further, the rising population of the region and growing adoption of smart agricultural practices are expected to benefit the overall agriculture sensors market during the study period. Apart from that, factors like reducing labour levels, consolidating farms, and high demand for productivity in the region are forecast to accelerate the growth of the agriculture sensors market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• American Sensor Technologies, Inc.

• Automata, Inc., (U.S.)

• Avir Sensors, (U.S.)

• BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc., (U.S.)

• Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., (U.S.)

• E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., (Canada)

• Measurement Specialties Inc., (U.S.)

• MEMSIC Inc., (U.S.)

• Meridian Environmental Technology, Inc., (U.S.)

• STMicroelectronics N.V., (Switzerland)

• Sutron Corporation, (U.S.)

• The Toro Company, (U.S.)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global agriculture sensors market segmentation focuses on Technology, Offerings, and Region.

By Technology Type

• Yield monitoring and mapping

• Soil monitoring

• Disease control & detection

• Irrigation

• Water management

By Offerings

• Hardware-Sensors

• GPS

• Yield Monitors

• Software

• Services

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1296

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1296

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/