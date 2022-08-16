GIS Software in Agriculture Market Size 2022 In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The global GIS software in agriculture market size was US$ 9.8 billion in 2021. The global GIS software in agriculture market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

GIS or geographical information system is a unique device that analyses, regulates, stores, displays, calculates, and data related to geography.

Factors Influencing the Market

The expansion of the worldwide GIS software market is attributed to the rising need for GIS in metropolitan areas, urban agricultural planning, and greater GIS software usage. Apart from that, the growing trend of urban farming is expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the GIS software in agriculture market.

The steadily growing logistics and transportation sector will accelerate the growth of the GIS software in agriculture market during the study period.

Rapidly rising concerns over food security will be the major driving force for the GIS software in agriculture market during the study period. Urbanization is reaching its peak, and it raises the demand for agricultural work and land. To fulfil the rising demand for food, technologies like GIS software can be used to maximize the utilization of farm resources. GIS software in the agricultural market is being driven by factors including a rise in the usage of technologies in agriculture and an increase in global government activities.

However, a lack of technological expertise may limit the growth of the GIS software in agriculture market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific will hold the largest share in the GIS software in agriculture market, owing to the accelerating urbanization and increasing demand for food due to the high population base. In addition, the growing trend of technology deployment, combined with the increased government initiatives, is expected to have a favourable impact on the GIS software in agriculture market during the study period.

With increasing infrastructure development in several countries throughout the area, GIS is anticipated to be used for smart city planning and urban development efforts. China is spending a lot of money to expand its cities and agriculture. The rise in construction investment will support GIS software in agriculture market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The GIS software in agriculture market witnessed a significant acceleration in terms of growth as the agriculture industry witnessed a steep shortage of laborers. Moreover, the demand for technology increased to increase production capacity. Thus, the pandemic positively affected the GIS software in agriculture market.

Competitors in the Market

• Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

• Hexagon AB (Sweden)

• Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

• Autodesk Inc. (US)

• Trimble Inc. (US)

• Topcon Corporation (Japan)

• Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

• Bentley Systems Inc. (US)

• Caliper Corporation (US)

• Computer-Aided Development Corporation Ltd.

• SuperMap Software Co. (China)

• Harris Corporation (US)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global GIS software in agriculture market segmentation focuses on Component, End-User, and Region.

By Component

• Hardware

• GIS Collector

• Total Station

• LiDAR

• Software

• Services

By End-User

• Agriculture

• Oil & Gas

• Architecture

• Engineering & Construction

• Transportation

• Utilities

• Mining

• Government

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others (Marine, Education, and Forestry)

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1299

