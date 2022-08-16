Taiwan job recruitment sites remove postings in wake of Cambodia scams

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As authorities continue to investigate and rescue victims from human trafficking operations in Cambodia, job banks including 104 and 1111 have removed “suspicious” job postings with locations in Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Africa.

UDN reported that 104 said it made a point of contacting employers with companies in Taiwan about job openings in “high-risk countries.” Aside from postings by publicly traded companies that provided proof of investment approval, 179 job postings by 37 businesses were removed.

104 added that it has decided to err on the side of caution and banned companies from high-risk areas including Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Uganda, Kenya, and Turkey from posting on its website. Public companies and their affiliated companies or those able to produce letters of investment approval may continue to post job openings in these countries.

104 will continue to review the over 430,000 job postings on its website to ensure the safety of job seekers, per UDN. The public may report job postings directly on the web page if anything appears concerning.

Meanwhile, 1111 said it had launched a full-on investigation since May, when it discovered issues with certain employers during a self-audit. Since then, it has removed all questionable job listings, which include those in the gambling business, or those with unreasonably high pay or benefits.

1111 added that when it receives a complaint about an employer, the first step it takes is to review the employer’s business and the job opening for issues and contact the employer. If it is unable to reach the employer, it removes the posting and does not restore it until confirming its legitimacy.

UDN cited 104 as reminding the public that as false job openings continue to spread among social media platforms and messaging apps, job seekers should be wary of positions that are unusually “fancy,” pay too well, or highlight making a quick fortune. Taiwanese nationals can also call the toll-free overseas emergency number +886 800-085-095 and seek help from Taiwanese missions abroad when in distress.