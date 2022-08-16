Eastern Taiwan county promotes skydiving shows as hot air balloon festival ends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taitung’s hot air ballon festival ended on Monday (Aug. 15), skydiving shows are just beginning to take center stage at Luye Highland, the venue of the ballon festival, on Tuesday, and the new shows are scheduled to last for 10 days, concluding on Wednesday (Aug. 24).

The skydiving shows will be performed by a team of 10 professional skydivers from Taiwan, Russia, and Ukraine, CNA reported. They will pull off stunning sky acrobatics, including tandem skydiving, teamwork formations, carrying flags, team relay skydiving, and accuracy landing.

Unlike military parachuting training and the parachuting tournaments in air sports at the 2009 World Games in Kaohsiung, the skydiving shows in Taitung are the first in the country that are sponsored by the private sector, including the Apex Flight Academy Inc., the Taitung County Government said in a press release.

Taitung County Commissioner Yao Ching-ling (饒慶鈴) said that Taitung has the most favorable airspace resources and conditions to develop air activities and has been the first in the country to hold hot air balloon and skydiving events.

Skydiver performances are scheduled for 7:45 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. each day, Taitung County Tourism Department Director Yu Ming-hsun (余明勳) said.