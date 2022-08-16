Taiwan confirms submission for Best International Feature Film at Oscars

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's crime drama “Goddamned Asura” will contend for the Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Taiwanese director Lou Yi-An’s (樓一安) “Goddamned Asura” has been selected as the nation’s entry for the International Feature Film award at the Academy Awards. It stars Mo Tzu-yi (莫子儀), Peijia Huang (黃姵嘉), Pan Gang-da (潘綱大), and Wang Yu-xuan (王渝萱).

The feature has won a Golden Horse Award and three Taipei Film Awards after premiering at the Golden Horse Film Festival in 2021. It was later released officially in March 2022.

According to the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development, part of Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, there were 11 entries running for the nomination. “Goddamned Asura” won the jury’s hearts because of its unique way of discussing human nature, said the bureau.

The motion picture was inspired by a shocking news event and delves into the gruesome details of a random killing by an ordinary teenager through six characters, a popular video game, and an alternate reality.

“Goddamned Asura” is Lou’s fourth feature film, after 2009’s “A Place of One’s Own,” 2013’s “The Losers,” and 2016’s “White Lies, Black Lies.” Oscars Best International Feature nominations include South Korea’s “Decision To Leave,” Ireland’s “The Quiet Girl,” and “A Piece Of Sky” from Switzerland.



Official trailer of "Goddamned Asura." (Youtube video)