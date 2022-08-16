Geriatric Care Services Market 2022 Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

The global geriatric care services market size was US$ 978.1 billion in 2021. The global geriatric care services market is forecast to grow to US$ 2127.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Geriatric care is the term used to define medical care for older or elderly patients. The range of care now incorporates the medical needs of the elderly and their social and psychological needs. More than ever, geriatric care entails a holistic strategy for dealing with aging and its effects. Geriatric care management includes medical and psychological care with other crucial services such as housing, home care, nutrition, assistance with daily living tasks, socialization programs, financial planning, and legal advice. A care plan customized to each individual’s needs is developed after additional examination, and it is subsequently reviewed and revised as necessary.

Factors Influencing the Market

The first and foremost factor driving the growth of geriatric care services market is the rapidly rising rate of the geriatric population. People over the age of 65 are expected to increase, particularly in developing countries. The rate is expected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to roughly 1.5 billion in 2050, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Health and Aging Study. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the geriatric care services market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing cases prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, etc., will also fuel the growth of the geriatric care services market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, there are around 47.5 million dementia sufferers worldwide, and 7.7 million new cases are diagnosed every year. On the flip side, the high cost associated with geriatric care may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 infection is particularly dangerous to older individuals since it can cause quite a serious sickness and affects the immune system. According to research, people aged 60 and older are more likely to experience severe, fatal effects, especially if they already have a pre-existing medical problem. Apart from that, nationwide lockdown became a significant challenge for the caregivers as they were required to follow the guidelines and take the essential safety procedures in order to break the disease’s chain of transmission. Additionally, the disease’s progress is often more severe in elderly patients, leading to a greater fatality rate. Due to labor shortages and the additional care and social isolation needs, the market for geriatric care services witnessed a significant fall.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the geriatric care services market, owing to the rapidly growing aging population and growing adoption of appealing insurance plans. Further, growing government support for senior care in the region is expected to be opportunistic for the geriatric care services market. Governments in the region have initiated various healthcare programs such as the Veterans Health Administration, Medicaid, Medicare, etc. Apart from that, high awareness about geriatric care services will contribute to the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

? Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd

? Econ Healthcare Group

? Epoch ElderCare

? St Luke’s ElderCare Ltd

? Latin America Home Health Care

? Samvedna Senior Care

? ApnaCare Latin America Private Limited

? Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd

? GoldenCare Group Private Limited

? Carewell-Service Co., Ltd RIEI Co., Ltd.

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global geriatric care services market segmentation focuses on Service, Service Provider, Payment Source, Age Group, and Region.

By Service

? Home Care

? Adult Day Care

? Institutional Care

By Service Provider

? Public

? Private

By Payment Source

? Public Insurance

? Private Insurance

? Out-of-pocket

? Others

By Age group

? 65-70 years

? 71-75 years

? 76-80 years

? 81-85 years

? 86-90 years

? Above 91 years

By Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

