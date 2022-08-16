Protein Supplements Market Size 2022 In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

The global protein supplements market size was US$ 19.1 billion in 2021. The global protein supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 39.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1150

Factors Influencing the Market

One of the key factors influencing the growth of the protein supplement market is the younger generation’s greater predilection for balanced meals and healthy diet. Due to the greater health consciousness and awareness, millennials have dramatically increased the use of dietary supplements. As a result, it will benefit the protein supplement market in a long term.

Consumer spending on various proteins and related supplements, including ready-to-drink protein-based paediatric milk formulae, has increased over the past few years due to steadily growing disposable income and improving financial stability. People are anticipated to spend more on such products, thereby fueling the market expansion during the study period.

The market will also record tremendous growth as a result of growing health care knowledge, weight concerns, and the ability to buy various items like protein bars and other supplements. Thus, all of the aforementioned factors will drive the protein supplements market forward during the forecast period.

Growing R&D collaborations aimed at launching new products will contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Eligo Bioscience and GlaxoSmithKline inked a research collaboration in April 2021. Through this strategic partnership, firms aim to speed up research and development operations.

On the flip side, the availability of cost-effective alternatives may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for protein supplements increased dramatically. The market witnessed huge growth potential due to higher concerns about health. Moreover, the market also recorded the growing interest of fitness enthusiasts in protein supplements due as the gyms closed their doors. Thus, the pandemic emerged as an opportunity for the protein supplements market. Moreover, this healthcare crisis forced people to adopt healthy diet to combat the risk of the virus. Thus, it upsurged the demand for protein supplements, offering industry players an opportunity to launch more efficient products.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1150

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the protein supplements market, owing to the growing trend of healthy living in the region. Further, rising healthcare expenses and the presence of various industry players, such as MusclePharm, Abbott, etc., will drive this regional protein supplements market forward. Further, the growing trend of vegan food is expected to emerge as an opportunity for the regional market over the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

? Glanbia plc

? MusclePharm

? Abbott

? CytoSport, Inc.

? Iovate Health Sciences International, Inc.

? QuestNutrition

? The Bountiful Company

? NOW Foods

? Transparent Labs

? Woodbolt Distribution LLC

? Dymatize Enterprises LLC

? Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global protein supplements market segmentation focuses on Type, Gender, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Type

? Casein

? Whey Protein

? Egg Protein

? Soy Protein

? Others

By Gender

? Male

? Female

By Source

? Animal

? Plant

By Distribution Channel

? Supermarkets

? Online Stores

? Direct to Customers (DTC)

? Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1150

By Region

�?� North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

�?� Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

�?� Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

�?� Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

�?� South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1150

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/