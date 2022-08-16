B2B Mobility Sharing Market Size 2022 Growth, Research Statistics, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global B2B mobility sharing market size was US$ 231.1 billion in 2021. The global B2B mobility sharing market is expected to grow to US$ 411.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1324

Business-to-business mobility sharing allows businesses to share their mobility (car) services with other trades with the sole aim to decline the automobile parking space. It also enables businesses to share car services within the group and lessen traffic overcrowding.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising initiatives by government bodies will primarily drive the growth of the B2B mobility sharing market during the study period. A significant increase in the global population is expected to have dangerous effects on the atmosphere. The lesser the use of the car will reduce the rate of pollution to an extent, which is expected to potentially boost the growth of the B2B mobility sharing market during the study period.

Furthermore, growing travel activities and the need for daily commutes are expected to benefit the B2B mobility sharing market during the forecast period. It is majorly due to the growing need for sharing rides among families, relatives, and friends.

Further, the pollution due to transportation is growing at an alarming rate, which will contribute to the B2B mobility sharing market growth during the analysis timeframe. Additionally, clients who previously rented a private driver for their vehicle because it was more affordable have changed most of their preferences to travel via shared transportation. Therefore, over the course of the forecast period, these actions are expected to fuel the expansion of the global B2B Mobility Shared Market.

However, the less preference for traveling with a stranger may limit the growth of the B2B mobility sharing market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, various industries were shut down to prevent the people from the virus spread. Moreover, transportation activities were all halted as per the government-imposed restrictions. Thus, it hampered the growth of the B2B mobility sharing market. In addition, the shutdown of the manufacturing plants hampered production activities, which in turn, limited the B2B mobility sharing market. Companies also offered work-from-home to the employees, which resulted in limited commute activities. Therefore, the overall B2B mobility sharing market recorded a sharp drop in terms of revenue.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1324

Regional Analysis

North America held dominance in the B2B mobility sharing market, owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the governments to save the environment. High disposable income and the rising awareness about the growing pollution rate are expected to contribute to the B2B mobility sharing market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Ola

• Zipcar

• DriveNow

• Zoomcar

• Car2go

• ParkatmyHouse

• Lyft

• Sixt

• Spinlister

• Uber

• Drivezy

• Volercars

• SKedGo Pty Ltd

• Tanzer

• Rapido

• Jenzabar

• Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global B2B mobility sharing market segmentation focuses on Type, Service, Vehicle, and Region.

By Type

• Car Leasing/Car Rental

• Ride Sourcing,

• Ride Sharing

By Service Type

• Passenger Transportation

• Goods Transportation

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1324

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1324

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/