Cellular M2M Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global cellular M2M market size was US$ 13.9 billion in 2021. The global cellular M2M market is projected to grow to US$ 90.6 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cellular M2M communication allows vehicles to interact with other vehicles. The technology mainly encompasses voice calls, texting, and web surfing. M2M communications strengthen the independent systems through its information sharing features. These devices do not require any human intervention and help offer reliable and cost-effective remote management.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising proliferation of high-speed internet across various industrial verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, etc., will primarily drive the growth of the cellular M2M market during the forecast period.

The way that businesses, consumers, and communication service providers collaborate on business processes has changed as a result of internet technologies. A significant increase in M2M connections is changing how many administrations conduct business across industries by enhancing operational proficiency and productive decision-making process. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the cellular M2M market throughout the study period.

The growing impetus for IoT across industries is expected to have a positive effect on the cellular M2M market. Moreover, the range of connected devices is growing at an exponential rate, which will benefit the cellular M2M market.

On the flip side, escalating concerns related to data security may limit the cellular M2M market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the significant economic losses experienced by many industries, businesses face a lack of funds to expand their cellular M2M offerings. However, it is projected that technological development and digitization will continue to drive demand for cellular M2M solutions in the coming years. The need for digitalization increased to lessen human contact during the pandemic and is expected to potentially benefit the overall cellular M2M market even in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to dominate the cellular M2M market in terms of revenue during the study period. It is owing to the overall preference for technologies in the region. Moreover, the region is maintaining a strong foothold in the cellular M2M market in terms of advancements and enthusiasm shown by the general population, which is expected to unveil myriad opportunities for the service providers during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific also holds a significant share in the global cellular M2M market due to steadily growing digitalization and rising awareness about the benefits of technology in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Salesforce (US)

• T&T (US)

• Verizon (US)

• T-Mobile (US)

• Deutsche Telekom (Germany)

• Orange S.A. (France)

• Telefonica (Spain)

• Vodafone (UK)

• Ericsson (Sweden)

• Kore Wireless (US)

• Aeris (US)

• Arm holdings (UK)

• China Mobile (China)

• Infineon (Germany)

• Thales Group (France)

• Orbocomm (US)

• Telit (UK)

• Giesecke+Devrient (Germany)

• Cubic Telecom (Ireland)

• KPN (Netherlands)

• A1 Digital (Austria)

• Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global cellular M2M market segmentation focuses on Service, Application, End-User, Organization, and Region.

By Services

• Connectivity Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

By Application

• Asset Tracking and Monitoring

• Predictive Maintenance, Telemedicine

• others

By End-User

• Healthcare

• Energy and utilities

• Transportation and logistics

• Manufacturing

• Others

By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

