Taiwan foreign minister talks future cooperation with new Saint Kitts and Nevis PM

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) held a virtual meeting with newly elected Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Monday (Aug. 15), during which the two discussed how to boost bilateral cooperation and exchanges.

Wu said that Taiwan has a solid friendship with Saint Kitts and Nevis and is willing to continue to work with Drew to promote various programs that benefit the Caribbean country and its people, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. The foreign minister thanked the Saint Kitts and Nevis government and people for their unwavering support of Taiwan's participation in international organizations for many years and asked Drew to continue to speak out for Taiwan.

Wu also invited Drew to lead a delegation to visit Taiwan at an appropriate time to further strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two countries.

Drew, who won his nation’s general election on Aug. 5, said that the people and government of Saint Kitts and Nevis sincerely thank the Taiwan government for its long-term and strong support for helping the country with construction and in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister emphasized that he will remain committed to maintaining the friendship between the two countries during his tenure and continue promoting bilateral cooperation in the fields of post-pandemic economic recovery, women's empowerment, education, and public health, to benefit the well-being of the two peoples.