Three migrants’ plans to work in Taiwan dashed by ham rolls

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three foreigners entering Taiwan for the first time in order to work here were turned back after the country’s animal and plant quarantine authority seized ham from them at airports and slapped each of them with a fine beyond their ability to pay.

As the impacts of COVID-19 recede, Taiwan’s authorities are stepping up efforts to prevent the African swine fever virus (ASF) from entering the country and, in the past two months, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine has seized ham from five foreigners at airports who were unaware of Taiwan's laws that ban bringing pork products from restricted areas, according to a press release issued by the National Immigration Agency (NIA). The bureau slapped each of them with a NT$200,000 (US$6,600) fine.

Three of the five, who had applied to work in Taiwan for the first time, were denied entry because they were unable to pay the heavy fine on the spot. The other two of the five, including another migrant worker and a business person coming to Taiwan to honor a contract, were initially unable to pay the NT$200,000 fine, but after their family and Taiwan company paid the fine for them, they were granted entry into the country.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner and the border controls are relaxing, the NIA reminded new residents and migrant workers in Taiwan not to bring pork products into Taiwan or ask their relatives and friends to send such products from ASF infected areas, saying that the maximum fine for such a violation is NT$1 million, and those who are unable to pay the fine will be denied entry.

In addition to fines for the senders, recipients of the illegal foods will now be subject to a fine between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million, the NIA added.



(National Immigration Agency images)