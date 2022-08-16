Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. New Immigrants

Three migrants’ plans to work in Taiwan dashed by ham rolls

Recipients of the illegal foods now subject to fines between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million

  133
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/16 17:11
Three migrants’ plans to work in Taiwan dashed by ham rolls

(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three foreigners entering Taiwan for the first time in order to work here were turned back after the country’s animal and plant quarantine authority seized ham from them at airports and slapped each of them with a fine beyond their ability to pay.

As the impacts of COVID-19 recede, Taiwan’s authorities are stepping up efforts to prevent the African swine fever virus (ASF) from entering the country and, in the past two months, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine has seized ham from five foreigners at airports who were unaware of Taiwan's laws that ban bringing pork products from restricted areas, according to a press release issued by the National Immigration Agency (NIA). The bureau slapped each of them with a NT$200,000 (US$6,600) fine.

Three of the five, who had applied to work in Taiwan for the first time, were denied entry because they were unable to pay the heavy fine on the spot. The other two of the five, including another migrant worker and a business person coming to Taiwan to honor a contract, were initially unable to pay the NT$200,000 fine, but after their family and Taiwan company paid the fine for them, they were granted entry into the country.

As the Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner and the border controls are relaxing, the NIA reminded new residents and migrant workers in Taiwan not to bring pork products into Taiwan or ask their relatives and friends to send such products from ASF infected areas, saying that the maximum fine for such a violation is NT$1 million, and those who are unable to pay the fine will be denied entry.

In addition to fines for the senders, recipients of the illegal foods will now be subject to a fine between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million, the NIA added.

Three migrants’ plans to work in Taiwan dashed by ham rolls

Three migrants’ plans to work in Taiwan dashed by ham rolls
(National Immigration Agency images)
NIA
African swine fever
ham
pork products

RELATED ARTICLES

Fraud ring led by Vietnamese woman busted by Taiwan authorities
Fraud ring led by Vietnamese woman busted by Taiwan authorities
2022/08/10 21:13
FBI praises Taiwan for apprehending alleged kidnapper
FBI praises Taiwan for apprehending alleged kidnapper
2022/06/06 14:42
Taiwan to slap hefty fine on recipients of international parcels containing pork
Taiwan to slap hefty fine on recipients of international parcels containing pork
2022/05/19 11:55
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
Taiwan postpones Hong Kong permanent residency amid national security concerns
2022/04/29 20:38
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
2022/02/11 12:27