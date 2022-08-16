Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan opinion poll finds 52.9% support for US House Speaker Pelosi's visit

Majority says visit should have gone ahead even if scale of Chinese maneuvers known beforehand

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/16 16:11
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan Aug. 2. (MOFA photo)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan Aug. 2. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Aug. 2-3 visit to Taiwan by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was welcomed by 52.9%, according to the results of an opinion poll published Tuesday (Aug. 16).

However, 24% did not welcome her, including a majority of 58% of Kuomintang (KMT) supporters, the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) survey revealed.

Considering the wave of Chinese missile launches and military drills close to Taiwan which followed Pelosi’s visit, 52.9% said she still should have gone ahead with the trip, while 33.6% said Taipei should have canceled the visit.

An even larger majority of Taiwanese, 78.3%, said they were not afraid of the Chinese maneuvers, even though they included the firing of ballistic missiles over the country. Only 17.2% expressed fear about the drills.

The TPOF survey also found that 39% of respondents saw a war with China in the imminent future as “somewhat likely,” while 53% said it would be “not very likely or totally unlikely.”

Sentiment about the likelihood of the U.S. sending troops to help defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack was more evenly divided, according to the TPOF poll. A total of 47.5% did not believe Washington would intervene, while 44.1% held the opposite opinion.

The TPOF conducted its poll on Aug. 8-9, resulting in 1,035 valid samples with a margin of error at 3.05%.
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi Taiwan trip
Chinese military drills
opinion poll
Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation
TPOF

RELATED ARTICLES

Analyst warns of China testing 'carrier killer missiles'
Analyst warns of China testing 'carrier killer missiles'
2022/08/15 16:35
Taiwan manufacturer to more than double annual missile production
Taiwan manufacturer to more than double annual missile production
2022/08/13 16:57
Overseas Taiwanese protest Chinese military drills following Pelosi visit
Overseas Taiwanese protest Chinese military drills following Pelosi visit
2022/08/13 10:20
US House Speaker Pelosi reiterates America's commitment to Taiwan
US House Speaker Pelosi reiterates America's commitment to Taiwan
2022/08/12 10:32
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 6 naval ships from China around the country
2022/08/11 20:42