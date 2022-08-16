Online Retail Market Status, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Manufacturers Analysis 2021-2027

The publisher has been monitoring the online retail market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 460.13 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2021 2027. This report on the online retail market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing seasonal and holiday sales and the high penetration of Internet and smartphones and rising online spending.

The online retail market in US analysis includes product and device segments.



The online retail market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

Apparel, footwear, and accessories

Consumer electronics and electricals

Food and grocery

Home furniture and furnishing

Others

By Device

Smartphones and tablets

PCs

This study identifies the increase in time poverty and easy payment options as one of the prime reasons driving the online retail market growth in US during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on online retail market in US covers the following areas:

Online retail market sizing

Online retail market forecast

Online retail market industry analysis

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online retail market vendors in US that include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Kroger Co., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. Also, the online retail market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

