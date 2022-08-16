Argon Gas Market Trends and Challenges 2022 Supporting Growth, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Global Argon Gas Market Size study, By Mixture (Argon-carbon dioxide, Argon-oxygen, Argon-Helium, Argon-Hydrogen, Others), By Storage & Distribution and Transportation (Cylinder & packaged gas, Merchant liquid/bulk, Tonnage), By Function (Insulation, Illumination, Cooling), By End-Use Industry (Metal manufacturing & fabrication, Chemicals, Energy, Healthcare, Electronics, Food & beverage, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Argon Gas Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4945

Argon is an inert, odorless, and colorless gas that is obtained from the fractional distillation of liquid air. The ubiquitous argon gas presents in its natural form in the type of several elements such as 36Ar, 38Ar, and 40Ar. Argon gas is highly adopted for shielding materials from oxidation during welding because of its inert reactivity property. It is also utilized for the connection of some ferrous and nonferrous alloys. The growing demand for electronic goods, technological developments, and rising application of argon gases across various applications automotive, electronics, lighting, energy, metal fabrication, healthcare, and many others are the primary factors for the market growth across the globe. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, the appliances and consumer electronics market reached nearly USD 10.93 billion in India and is likely to increase to USD 21.18 billion by the end of 2025. However, the high cost of transportation due to rising fuel prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the potential development of the chemical industry is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Argon Gas market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry and rising demand by the food & beverage sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as infrastructural developments, technological advancements, as well as rising industrialization in emerging nations, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Argon Gas market across the Asia-Pacific region.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4945

Major market players included in this report are:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Iwatani Corporation.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Linde, Advanced Specialty Gases.

Airgas, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

BASF SE

AMCS Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4945

By Mixture:

Argon-carbon dioxide

Argon-oxygen

Argon-Helium

Argon-Hydrogen

Others

By Storage & Distribution and Transportation:

Cylinder & packaged gas

Merchant liquid/bulk

Tonnage

By Function:

Insulation,

Illumination

Cooling

By End-Use Industry:

Metal manufacturing & fabrication

Chemicals

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4945

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/