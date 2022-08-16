Kitchen Knives Market Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Trends Demand Status and Forecast 2030

Global Kitchen Knives Market Size study, by Process Outlook (Hand Forged, Stamped Blades) by Cutting Edge Outlook (Plain, Granton, Serrated) by Application Outlook (Household, Commercial) by Size Outlook (3-5 Inches, 5-7 Inches, 7-9 Inches, 9-12 Inches) by Distribution Channel Outlook (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Kitchen Knives Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Kitchen Knives is a type knife which is intended to be used in food preparation. The increase in disposable income of consumer is driving the market growth for kitchen knives market. The net income of consumers is increasing which in turn increases the disposable income of the consumer. For Instance: as per Reserve Bank of India, the gross national disposable income of India in year 2016-17 was 1,55,65,424 crores and this number has increased significantly in 2 years up to 1,92,37,943 crores in year 2018-2019. Also, with the increasing number of restaurants and cafes leads to the adoption & demand for Kitchen Knives is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high threat of new entrance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Kitchen Knives market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand of the product and increase use of the product is driving the growth for the market in the forecasted period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising new product launches and presence of key market player would create lucrative growth prospects for the Kitchen Knives market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Friedr

Dick GmbH & Co.

Global Knives

KAI USA LTD.

KIYA & Co., Ltd.

MAC Knife

MASAMOTO

Mercer Culinary

Messermeister

Victorinox

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process Outlook:

Hand Forged

Stamped Blades

By Cutting Edge Outlook:

Plain

Granton

Serrated

By Application Outlook:

Household

Commercial

By Size Outlook:

3-5 Inches

5-7 Inche

7-9 Inches

9-12 Inches

By Distribution Channel Outlook:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

