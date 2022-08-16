Baby Stroller Market Size, Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Global Baby Stroller Market Size study, by Product (Lightweight, Travel System) by Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Online) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Baby Stroller Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Baby Stroller offers the flexibility to carry baby, in the park or when want to explore outdoors. . It’s basically a pushchair, used for small children up to 3-4yrs. The baby stroller makes ease for parents. These methods include baby carriages, infant car seats, portable bassinets, strollers, slings, backpacks, baskets and bicycle carriers. As the new product launch is driving the growth for the baby carrier market has led the adoption of Baby Stroller across the forecast period. For Instance: in 2019, CYBEX the United States based company launched E-Priam, which is an electric push chairThe product incorporates smart uphill assist motor with detection sensors in the handlebar, which pushes the stroller when struggling to push. Also, with the increasing trend of travelling the adoption & demand for Baby Stroller is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, the baby stroller is very heavy to move impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Baby Stroller market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased attention towards physical health, growing trend of single parent in the region is rising the demand for babu stroller for the forecasted period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising inclination towards nuclear family structure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Baby Stroller market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Newell Brands.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Evenflo

Graco Inc

Bugaboo International B.V.

BREVI MILANO S.P.A

Baby Trend

Artsana S.p.A.

Goodbaby Internationl Holdings Ltd.

Maclaren Services GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Lightweight

Travel System

By Distribution Channel:

Specialist Retailers

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

