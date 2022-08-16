Tableware Market Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2030

Global Tableware Market Size study, by Product (Glassware, Ceramicware, Metalware, Plastic/Fiberware) by Distribution (Offline, Online) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Tableware Market is valued approximately USD 47.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.03% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Tableware is any dish which is used for setting a table, serving food and dining. Tableware includes glassware, cutlery, serving dish, and other items for decorating as well as practical purpose. Tableware can be made of wood, pewter, latten, silver, gold, glass, acrylic and plastic. The increase in urbanization is driving the growth for the tableware market as population is shifting towards houses.

For instance: as per the World Bank, in 2021, over 55% of the worlds population that is 4.2 billion people lives in cities. And this is growing continuously. It is anticipated that by 2050, the urban population will be double its size. That is 7 out of 10 people would be living in the cities. Furthermore, changing lifestyle of people is also driving the growth for the tableware market for the forecasted period. Also, innovative designs and attractive colors leads to the adoption & demand for Tableware is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, increasing awareness for the health benefits of using stainless steels and aluminum plates impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Tableware Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high usage of different types of tableware’s in the region and high sending power of consumers is driving the market growth for the tableware market in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and disposable income of consumer would create lucrative growth prospects for the Tableware market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ikea Group

Tesco.com

Meyer Corporation Group

Cuisinart

Saint-Louis

Mikasa

Raynaud Limoges

Bernardaud

Waterford Wedgewood

Puiforcat

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Glassware

Ceramicware

Metalware

Plastic/Fiberware

By Distribution:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

