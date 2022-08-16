Guarana Market 2022 Size, Share, Outlook, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Global Guarana Market Size study, by Product Form (Liquid, Powder) by Application (Confectionery Products, Fruit-juice based drinks, Energy drinks, Dietary supplements Cosmetics, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Guarana Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Guarana is a plant named for the Guarani tribe in the Amazon. Guarana is derived from the seeds of a South American tree and is widely used in energy supplement due to its high caffeine content. It has ability to reduce fatigue, boost energy, and sharpen memory. Growing energy drinks market and increasing demand for dietary supplements are key drivers for the growth of Guarana market. For instance, according to global database management company Statista- in the year 2019 sales of energy drink in the United States of America were estimated at USD 11.75 billion and as per estimations the sales would reach to USD 14 billion by the year 2021. Also, in 2019 Coca Cola Company launched its Coca-Cola Energy drink in Spain and Hungary. Coca Cola Energy contains caffeine from naturally derived sources like guarana extracts and B vitamins. Also, with the increasing demand from end use verticals and growing health and wellness trends, the adoption & demand for Guarana is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of Guarana due to its limited regional production impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Guarana Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of energy drinks in the region. Whereas, Latin America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing production of Guarana in the countries like Brazil would create lucrative growth prospects for the Guarana market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Herboflora,

Iris Trade Inc.,

Duas Rodas Industrial,

The Green Labs LLC,

Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd,

AR De Sousa Ribeiro,

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.,

Vitaspice,

Ambev,

Prover Brasil.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Form:

Liquid

Powder

By Application:

Confectionery Products

Fruit-juice based drinks

Energy drinks

Dietary supplements

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

