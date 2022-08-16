Inactive Dried Yeast Market Size 2022 Demand Analysis, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market Size study, by Nature (Organic, Coventional) by Form (Powder, Flakes, Tablet, Capsule) by Fortification (Fortified, Unfortified) by Sales Channel (B2B, B2C) by End Use Industries (foods & beverages, Dietary Supplements) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Inactive dried yeast is obtained by growing saccharomyces cerevisiae (a species of yeast) on sugarcane molasses and is subsequently inactivated and dried. It has an essential amino acid, Vitamin B complex and minerals. It is widely used in Food and beverages, dietary supplements as additives. Growing food and beverage industry and rising animal feed industry are key drivers for the growth of Inactive Dried Yeast market. For instance, according to The International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF) -as of 2020, World compound feed production is estimated at 01 billion tons annually. Also, as of 2020, global commercial feed manufacturing industry has generated an estimated annual turnover of over USD 400 billion and as per predictions the world will have to produce around 60% more animal feed products by the year 2050. Also, with the increasing focus over healthy food products and growing livestock Population, growing application of online sales channel, the adoption & demand for Inactive Dried Yeast is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high Cost of organic inactive dried yeast of Inactive Dried Yeast impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for inactive dried yeast in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inactive Dried Yeast market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AB Mauri Lanka

Lallemand

Angel Yeast

Ohly

ICC

Lesaffre

Bio-Ingredients

Leiber

Konin

Frontier

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Powder

Flakes

Tablet

Capsule

By Fortification:

Fortified

Unfortified

By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C

By End Use Industries:

foods & beverages

Dietary Supplements

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

