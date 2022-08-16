Natural Food Preservatives Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market Size study, by Source (Plant, Microbial, Mineral, Animal) by Product Type (Microbial Derived, Nisin, Natamycin, Rosemary Extract, Botanical Extracts, Natural Acids, Salts) by Form (Powder, Liquid) by End Use Industries (Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Adhesives, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Natural Food Preservatives Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5057

Natural Food Preservatives are additives which are used for enhancing shelf life of any food product. Salt is common type of food preservative. Other natural Food Preservatives includes rosemary and oregano extract, hops, salt, sugar, vinegar, alcohol, diatomaceous earth, and castor oil. Growing demand for organic food and rising research & development, new product launches by leading market players are key drivers for the growth of Natural Food Preservatives market. For instance, according to Good Food Institute (GFI)- Sales of plant-based food products in USA reached to USD 7 billion in 2020, an increase of 27% from sales of USD 5.5 billion in the year 2019. In 2020, 57 percent of all U.S. households preferred plant-based foods (approx. 71 million households) as compared to 53 percent in 2019. Also, in October 2021 ADM (US based, global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing) has invested in Acies Bio (a Slovenia-based biotechnology company) in order to expand its Microbial Science and Technology Innovation Capabilities. Also, with the surging demand from end use verticals and growing health consciousness among consumers, the adoption & demand for Natural Food Preservatives is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, fluctuating cost of raw material and shelf life of natural food preservatives may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Natural Food Preservatives market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for plant-based food products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing fast food industry in the region and shifting consumer preference would create lucrative growth prospects for the Natural Food Preservatives market across Asia-Pacific region.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5057

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Cargill, Inc,

Kemin Industries, Inc.,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Tate & Lyle PLC.,

BASF SE,

Corbion NV,

Galactic SA,

Biosecur Lab (Foodguard),

ITA 3 S.r.l.

.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5057

By Source:

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Mineral

By Product Type:

Microbial Derived

Nisin

Natamycin

Rosemary Extract

Botanical Extracts

Natural Acids

Salts

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use Industries:

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Yogurt & Sour Cream

Cheese & Butter

Soups

Beverages

Dairy-based

Plant-based

Juices

Snacks

Jams & Spreads

Meat, Fish, & Poultry Products

Sauces & Dressings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw5057

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/