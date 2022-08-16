Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market Size study, by Product Type (Stevia, Palm Sugar, Coconut Sugar, Honey, Maple Syrup, Monk Fruit Sugar, Agave Syrup, Lucuma Fruit Sugar, Molasses, Natural Sweetener Blends) by Form (Powder, Liquid, Crystel) by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by Sales Channel (Offline Sales Channel, Online Sales Channel) by end use industries (foods & beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Tabletop Sweetener) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028
Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market is valued approximately USD 2.91 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
As per the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) all sweeteners which are derived from a natural source are called natural, no matter how highly refined and processed they might be. The natural sweetener must have nothing artificial, or synthetic included in or added to it. Some of the widely used natural sweeteners are agave nectar, brown rice syrup, date sugar, honey, sorghum syrup and stevia. Growing diabetic population globally and rising health consciousness are key drivers for the growth of Naturally Derived Sweeteners market. For instance, according to The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) – as of 2021 globally Approximately 537 million adults (between age 20-79 years) are living with diabetes and, by the year 2030 this number is further estimated to reach to 643 million and 783 million by 2045. Also, in June 2021, Cargill launched its naturally derived sweeteners Sweet Pure wheat and barley malt syrup. Sweet pure sweetener is high in maltose, and offers mild relative sweetness, medium viscosity to bakery, snack bar and cereal applications. Also, with growing R&D activities and shifting consumer preferences toward organic products, the adoption & demand for Naturally Derived Sweeteners is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, premium pricing of Naturally Derived Sweeteners due to high extraction cost impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for organic products and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes, rapid urbanization and growing per capita income in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Naturally Derived Sweeteners market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
E. I. du Pont de Nemours Company
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Merisant Company
Tate & Lyle PLC
Cargill
Madhava Natural Sweeteners
PureCircle Limited
Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
GLG Lifetech Corporation
Wisdom Natural Brands (SweetLeaf Stevia)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Stevia
Palm Sugar
Coconut Sugar
Honey
Maple Syrup
Monk Fruit Sugar
Agave Syrup
Lucuma Fruit Sugar
Molasses
Natural Sweetener Blends
By Form:
Powder
Liquid
Crystal
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Sales Channel:
Online Sales Channel
Offline Sales Channel
By End Use Industries:
foods & beverages
Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Tabletop Sweetener
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
