Spirulina Powder Market 2022 Segment by Types, Leading Players Update, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global Spirulina Powder Market Size study, by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Retail Sales) by end use industries (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals, Animal & Aquaculture Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Spirulina Powder Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Spirulina is an organism that grows in both fresh and salt water. Spirulina contains plant-based protein called phycocyanin. It has antioxidant, pain-relief, anti-inflammatory properties. It is widely used as additives in agriculture, food industry, medicines, and cosmetics products. Growing demand for plant-based food products and rising food and beverages sector are key drivers for the growth of Spirulina Powder market. For instance, according to Good Food Institute (GFI) USA – In 2020 Sales of plant-based food products in USA estimated at USD 7 billion, indicating growth of over 27% from sales of USD 5.5 billion in the year 2019.Also, around 57% of all US household preferred plant-based food products in 2020. Also, in August 2021, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd., An India based manufacturer of sun-dried organic spirulina has launched sweet Spirulina powder and Spirulina protein bar products in India. Also, with favorable Government Initiatives for production of spirulina powder and shifting consumer trend towards vegan diet, the adoption & demand for Spirulina Powder is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, limited availability due to rare fresh water sources impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Spirulina Powder Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for plant-based food products and shifting consumption pattern in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as availability of spirulina and favorable government initiatives in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Spirulina Powder market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sensient Technologies Corp.,

Parry Nutraceuticals Limited,

Now Health Group Inc.,

Naturex S.A.,

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd.,

GNT Holding B.V.,

GNC Holdings, Inc.,

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

, Fraken Biochem Co. Ltd.,

Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals

Animal & Aquaculture Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

