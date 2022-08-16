Collagen Casings Market Size 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Global Collagen Casings Market Size study, by Product Type (Edible, Non-edible) by Application (Fresh Sausages, Cooked Sausages, Dry-Cured Sausages, Meat-based Snacks, Others (Pork Loin, etc.)) by end use industries (Industrial Food Processing, Foodservice, Private Label, Butcheries and Meat Processors, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Collagen Casings Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

According to the Collagen Casings Trade Association (CCTA)- Collagen is a fiber protein which occurs naturally. Collagen is widely used in manufacturing of edible casings and films. Due to its fibrous nature, it provides the high mechanical strength required for very thin film materials to survive the forces of high-speed machines in the sausage stuffing and linking process. Edible casings range from as small as 13mm up to sizes in excess of 34mm. It can also be derived from poultry and fish. Growing meat industry globally and rising research & development activities are key drivers for the growth of Collagen Casings market. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)’s Overview of global meat market developments in 2020 report- As of 2020, total global meat exports reached to 38.7 million tons, witnessing an increase of 5.7 percent from the year 2019. Also, in Aisa pacific region meat imports by China grown by 57.6 percent and reached to 11.7 million tons in 2020. on the other hand, World poultry meat production reached 133.3 million tons in 2020, witnessing a growth rate of more than 1.3% from the year 2019. Also, with the increasing application of collagen casings and growing Processed Food Industry in emerging economies, the adoption & demand for Collagen Casings is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, shifting consumer trends towards veganism impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Collagen Casings market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of meat in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing production of meat and growing fast food industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Collagen Casings market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

VISCOFAN

S.A.

Devro

Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

Fibran Group

FABIOS S.A.

LEM Products

Oversea Casing Company

Nitta Casings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Edible

Non-edible

By Caliber:

Small

Large

By Application:

Fresh Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dry-Cured Sausages

Meat-based Snacks

Others (Pork Loin, etc.)

By End Use Industries:

Industrial Food Processing

Foodservice

Private Label

Butcheries and Meat Processors

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

