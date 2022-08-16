Portable Industrial Agitator Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Portable Industrial Agitator market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Portable Industrial Agitator market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The automotive sector is continuously working to develop an integrated approach to a cleaner environment and lower carbon emissions. In order to minimize fuel consumption, automakers are creating more efficient engines and drive trains, and a wide range of sophisticated emissions-control equipment is placing cleaner cars on the road globally. It is forecast that clear improvements in air quality can notice when more new automobiles with contemporary exhaust emissions performance hit the road. As older, more polluting cars replace the new ones. Thus, this trend will continue to lead to the growth of the automotive sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the worldwide automotive industry quickly and severely. Chinese parts shipments halted, large-scale manufacturing disruptions were occurring across Europe, and assembly factories in the United States had to close. This has put a lot of pressure on a sector already dealing with a worldwide demand downturn due to decreased consumer needs. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, the commercial vehicle sector in out of 40 major nations, 17 nations, including Belgium, Canada, Germany, Japan, etc., saw negative growth of 67.5% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Overview

In the past few years, the Portable Industrial Agitator market experienced a huge change under the influence of COVID-19, the global market size of Portable Industrial Agitator reached $$ million $ in 2021 from $$ in 2016 with a CAGR of % from 2016-2021 is. As of now, the global COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases have exceeded 200 million, and the global epidemic has been basically under control, therefore, the World Bank has estimated the global economic growth in 2021 and 2022. The World Bank predicts that the global economic output is expected to expand 4 percent in 2021 while 3.8 percent in 2022. According to our research on Portable Industrial Agitator market and global economic environment, we forecast that the global market size of Portable Industrial Agitator will reach (2026 Market size $$) million $ in 2026 with a CAGR of % from 2021-2026.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to World Bank statistics, global GDP has shrunk by about 3.5% in 2020. Entering 2021, Economic activity in many countries has started to recover and partially adapted to pandemic restrictions. The research and development of vaccines has made breakthrough progress, and many governments have also issued various policies to stimulate economic recovery, particularly in the United States, is likely to provide a strong boost to economic activity but prospects for sustainable growth vary widely between countries and sectors. Although the global economy is recovering from the great depression caused by COVID-19, it will remain below pre-pandemic trends for a prolonged period. The pandemic has exacerbated the risks associated with the decade-long wave of global debt accumulation. It is also likely to steepen the long-expected slowdown in potential growth over the next decade.

The world has entered the COVID-19 epidemic recovery period. In this complex economic environment, we published the Global Portable Industrial Agitator Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Portable Industrial Agitator market , This Report covers the manufacturer data, including: sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data. Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type wise, industry wise, channel wise etc. all the data period is from 2015-2021E, this report also provide forecast data from 2021-2026.

Manufacturer Detail

SPX Flow

EKATO

Sulzer

Xylem

National Oilwell Varco

ALFA LAVAL

Dover

Shenyin

Philadelphia

Zhejiang Great Wall Mixers

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Satake

De Dietrich Process Systems

DCI

Silverson Machines

Inoxpa

SUMA Rhrtechnik GmbH

Oumai

Mixer Direct

Brawn

Multimix

Region Segmentation

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Product Type Segmentation

Top Entry

Side Entry

Bottom Entry

Application Segmentation

Chemical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Oil, Gas and Petrochemical

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Regional Insights

China is one of the world’s largest auto marketplaces, both in terms of sales and production. According to Statista, worldwide passenger vehicle manufacturing will exceed 66 million units in 2020. China produced about a third of these automobiles in that year. In the year 2020, Germany accounted for about 5% of global production.

By 2020, the Chinese government expects car production to reach 30 million units and 35 million by 2025. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimated a sale of 27 million vehicles in 2018. It includes 23.79 million passenger vehicles, a 4.08 percent decrease from 2017, and 4.38 million commercial vehicles, a 5.05% rise. This is the first annual fall in passenger vehicle sales in at least 20 years.

