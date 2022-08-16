Taiwan president receives credentials of new Honduras ambassador

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Aug. 16) accepted the credentials of new Honduran Ambassador to Taiwan, Harold Burgos, at the Presidential Office.

Tsai said in a speech that Honduras and Taiwan are allies who embrace democracy and freedom. She thanked the Honduran government and President Xiomara Castro for firmly supporting Taiwan's international participation and continuing to speak for the East Asian nation, CNA reported. The president said that in the face of expanding authoritarianism, democratic partners should work together and strengthen cooperation and exchanges in various fields.

Tsai said that the two countries have made huge strides in cultural and educational cooperation. Burgos’ academic experience is a testament to the rich educational exchanges between Taiwan and Honduras, the president said, referring to his time as a student in Taiwan from 2007-2012.

She described Burgos as a young and energetic person who knows a lot about Taiwan. Tsai said she believes the ambassador will definitely advance Taiwan-Honduras bilateral relations and create more benefits for the two peoples.

Burgos mentioned that he previously lived and studied in Taiwan for five years. Although he left 10 years ago, the ambassador said that when he stepped foot onto Taiwanese soil this time, it felt as if he had never left.

Burgos said that his being at the Presidential Office is the result of 87 years of friendship and solidarity between the two countries. Taiwan opened its doors to Honduras and both nations recognize the importance of education in international development.

The ambassador said he witnessed Taiwan's miracle and vigorous economic growth with his own eyes. Taiwan's strong industrialization and development planning capabilities are examples for Honduras to follow, Burgos said, adding that he hopes Honduras can develop and achieve such achievements.

The ambassador graduated from National Cheng Chi University (NCCU) with a bachelor's degree in economics and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Central American Institute of Business Administration business school.