Taiwan’s JustKitchen teaming up with Chef Richie Lin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator focusing on delivery-only brands JustKitchen (JK) on Monday (Aug. 15) announced it is teaming up with renowned Chef Richie Lin (林泉) on several projects.

The company plans to license a selection of its food brands, in addition to its JustKitchen Operating System (JKOS) platform to Lin for a new restaurant to be located in Hsinchu. Chef Lin plans to open a hybrid fast-fine dining restaurant and ghost kitchen at the same location.

The restaurant will be located at Hotel Episode, formerly known as Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park, and will open its doors sometime in August or September this year. Lin’s new restaurant will take over the commercial kitchen JK had been using for one of its ghost kitchen locations.

Chef Lin and JK have also agreed to develop new virtual food brands together to add to JustKitchen’s offerings. JustKitchen’s Hsinchu and Zhubei ghost kitchens are currently among the top-selling locations for the company and are expected to support further expansion around the Hsinchu Science Park.

Born in Hong Kong and currently living in Taiwan, Chef Lin is most known for his one-Michelin-star restaurant, Mume, in Taipei. Lin often collaborates with well-known chefs and serves modern European food with Taiwanese ingredients.

“The Hsinchu neighborhood and its surrounding area have been a strong source of demand for JustKitchen thus far. To be able to convert one of our more typical ghost kitchens into a hybrid facility is another innovative step forward for our enterprise, and for that I am grateful to Chef Lin,” said Jason Chen, co-founder and CEO of JustKitchen.