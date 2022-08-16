Taiwan’s TSMC discussed US investments with visiting congressional delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) confirmed Tuesday (Aug. 16) it had discussed its investments in the United States with the visiting congressional delegation.

Senator Ed Markey and four members of the House of Representatives from both parties met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and visited the Legislative Yuan Monday (Aug. 15) during their two-day visit to Taiwan.

The world’s largest semiconductor contract maker said Tuesday that a representative of its overseas investment team had exchanged views with the members of Congress about the company’s current projects in the U.S., CNA reported.

TSMC is building a foundry in the state of Arizona designed to produce 5-nanometer chips, with manufacturing slated to start in 2024.

The military threat from China and disruptions to global supply chains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused rising international attention to TSMC’s essential role in the electronics industry.