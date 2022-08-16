North America Network Security Firewall \Market Is Booming Worldwide with | ANAM Technologies Ltd., Cellusys, Checkpoint Software Technology

Key Companies Covered in the North America Network Security Firewall Market Research are AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies Ltd., Cellusys, Checkpoint Software Technology Ltd., Cisco System Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Network Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., SAP SE, SonicWall, Sophos, Watchguard Technology Inc. and other key market players.

North America network security firewall market is projected to grow by 15.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 7,177.7 million by 2031, driven by the rollout of 5G along with the advancements in digital transformation, the fast-developing network construction, surging demand for network security and privacy methods within enterprises, the increasing number of cyber-based attacks and frauds, and the rising awareness about data security & privacy during the COVID pandemic.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 58 figures, this 113-page report North America Network Security Firewall Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Firewall Type (UTM, NGF, PF, SPI), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Network Function Virtualization), Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America network security firewall market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America network security firewall market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Firewall Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Enterprise Size, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Component

Solutions

o SMS Firewall (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging)

o Signaling Firewall (SS7 Firewall, Diameter Firewall, Other Signaling Firewalls)

Services

o Managed Service

o Professional Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance)

Based on Firewall Type

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Next-Generation Firewall (NGF)

Packet Filtering (PF)

Stateful Packet Inspection (SPI)

Based on Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Network Function Virtualization

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Retail & E-commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Telecommunication and IT

Other Industry Verticals

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Value-added Resellers

Partners & Distributors

Other Distribution Channels

Geographical

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

