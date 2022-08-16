Europe Email Security Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Cisco Systems, Inc., Cryptzone, Echoworx

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Email Security Market Research are Barracuda Networks, Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cryptzone, Echoworx, Egress Software Technologies, FireEye, Micro Focus International PLC, Mimecast Limited, Proofpoint, Inc., Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo), Trend Micro Incorporated, Virtru, Zix and other key market players.

Europe email security market was valued at $1,170.4 million in 2021 and will grow by 18.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing data security concerns due to the growing number of email users, the rise in business email compromise (BEC) scams and spear phishing, a high demand for cloud-based email encryption services, and a mandate to comply with privacy regulations and data protection directives.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 61 figures, this 117-page report Europe Email Security Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Encryption Type (Boundary, Gateway-to-Gateway, End-to-End, Hybrid, Client Plugins), Email Type (Web, Mobile), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Industry Vertical, Business Segment (Large Enterprises, Mid-size Enterprises, Small-size Enterprises, Personal and Home), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors and Resellers), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe email security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global email security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Encryption Type, Email Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Business Segment, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Component

Solutions

Services

Based on Encryption Type

Boundary Email Encryption

Gateway-to-Gateway Email Encryption

End-to-End Email Encryption

Hybrid E-mail Encryption

Client Plugins

By Email Type

Web Emails

Mobile Emails

By Deployment

Cloud-based Email Security

On-premise Email Security

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Entertainment & Media

Education

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Other Industry Verticals

By Business Segment

Large Enterprises and Business

Mid-size Enterprises and Business

Small-size Enterprises and Business

Personal and Home

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors and Resellers

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

