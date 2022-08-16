Global Water Purifier Market Is Booming Worldwide with | Amway Corporation, Best Water Technology, Brita GmbH

Key Companies Covered in the Global Water Purifier Market Research are 3M Company, A.O. Smith Corporation, Amway Corporation, Best Water Technology, Brita GmbH, Culligan International Company, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Halosource Source Inc., Kent RO System Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc, Suez S.A., Tata Chemicals Limited, Whirlpool Corporation and other key market players.

Global water purifier market will reach $ 84,695.2 million by 2030, growing by 8.8% annually over 2021-2030, driven by the lack of freshwater sources, decreasing quality of the world’s water, growing promotional activities for water purifiers and rising demand for industrial water purifiers.

Highlighted with 117 tables and 90 figures, this 195-page report Global Water Purifier Market 2021-2030 by Technology, Mode of Operation, Portability, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global water purifier market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2030 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global water purifier market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Mode of Operation, Portability, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region.

Based on Technology

Ultraviolet (UV) Purifiers

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Purifiers

Gravity-based Purifiers

Sediment Filters

Water Softeners

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Other Technologies

Based on Mode of Operation

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Other Modes of Operation

By Portability

Portable Water Purifiers

Non-portable Water Purifiers

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Other Distribution Channels

By End User

Household

Healthcare

Hospitality

Educational Institutions

Industrial Sector

Commercial Offices

Other End Users

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

