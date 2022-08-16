China using UN as platform to justify military action on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beijing is using the U.N. as a platform to justify military action against Taiwan, James Lee (李光章), Director-General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and Head of Taiwan’s U.N. Affairs Task Force, said last week.

In an interview with National Review on Aug. 11, Lee said that China is using diplomatic tactics to legitimize an attack on Taiwan.

“China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and to intimidate the people of Taiwan to accept the path set by Beijing,” he said. However, the director said that this would only strengthen the resolve of the Taiwanese to uphold their democratic way of life.

Beijing has been trying to alter the U.N.’s understanding of General Assembly Resolution 2758 for many years, to be more in line with the Chinese Communist Party.

Lee labeled China’s strategy of using the U.N. as an arena to promote its rhetoric as “dangerous.” The director said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres must clarify the organization’s position and called on the U.S. and its allies to demand that he do so together with them.

The diplomat pointed out that “CCP leaders respect only power,” leading them to believe that “peace can only be secured through strength,” per National Review. He appealed to the U.S. and its allies to provide more asymmetric weapons to Taiwan, help train its troops and bolster its cyber defenses, and develop contingency plans for a possible Chinese invasion.