China sanctions more ‘pro-Taiwan independence diehards’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beijing announced on Tuesday (Aug. 16) sanctions on more Taiwanese it claims of being diehard “Taiwan independence separatists” a day after a U.S. congressional delegation visit to the country.

The targeted individuals include Taiwan’s Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Vice President of the Legislative Yuan Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Deputy Secretary-General of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), as well as Legislator Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) of the DPP, and Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) of the New Power Party (NPP).

China’s state news agency Xinhua said these figures and their family members will be prohibited from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau. Institutions, companies, and sponsors affiliated with them will be banned from doing business or engaging in profit-making activities in China, among other punitive measures.

Meanwhile, the same sanctions will also be imposed on the president of the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and the secretary-general of the International Cooperation and Development Fund. The former is chaired by President of the Legislative Yuan Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) and the latter by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

Already put on the list are Yu, Wu, and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

Beijing also blamed the recent trip to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for making the diehards’ activities of “instigating confrontations” across the Taiwan Strait more “egregious,” according to Xinhua.

The announcement comes right after a two-day U.S. congressional visit to Taiwan, which angered Beijing. China announced a fresh round of military drills around the airspace and waters of the country in response on Monday (Aug. 15). Beijing also