President Tsai discusses future Taiwan-US cooperation with congressional delegation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is eager to deepen cooperation with the U.S. to maintain regional prosperity and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Monday (Aug. 15), during a meeting with U.S. Senator Ed Markey and his delegation.

“We hope to continue strengthening cooperation with the U.S. so as to jointly uphold prosperity and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” Tsai said, according to a Presidential Office press release. She said that the two nations share a “longstanding and steadfast partnership” and believe in the same values of freedom and democracy.

Tsai thanked Markey for being more vocal in his support for Taiwan since he became chairman of the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

The president said Taiwan wishes to strengthen economic cooperation with like-minded partners in order to develop stable supply chains, as global authoritarianism continues to expand. Tsai expressed the hope to see more Taiwanese semiconductor companies explore investment opportunities in the U.S. after congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act.

She also said Taiwan seeks to sign an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with Washington.

“Taiwan will continue to work hand in hand with the U.S. to staunchly defend freedom and democracy,” she said.

In his remarks, Markey said he has long promoted closer ties with Taiwan, voting in favor of the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979.

The senator expressed optimism about Taiwan-U.S. relations and their ability to continue deepening in the 21st century. He added that Taiwan is “an important beacon of democracy, human rights, and free speech in a region where many who stand up for those universal values are targeted every day.”

Markey also said that the Global Cooperation and Training Framework has been successful in showcasing Taiwan's talents, including in the areas of public health, energy security, disaster relief, and women's empowerment.

"In such uncertain times, we have to exert more efforts to ensure Taiwan's peace and stability,” the senators said, adding that the U.S. has a “moral obligation” to thwart any unnecessary conflicts.

Markey praised Taiwan for demonstrating “unbelievable restraint and discretion" and shared a quote by American poet and naturalist Henry David Thoreau: "Friends… they cherish one another's hopes. They are kind to one another's dreams."

The senator said that this bipartisan congressional delegation was “pleased to stand with President Tsai and stand with Taiwan.”

In addition to talking with Tsai, Markey and the delegation also met with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and members of the Legislative Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. In their meetings, the delegation exchanged views with Taiwanese counterparts on many issues including support for peace and stability in Taiwan as they face growing authoritarian pressure from Beijing, according to a statement from Markey’s office.

Markey also met with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company representatives to discuss business opportunities to boost semiconductor supply chains and investment in the U.S.