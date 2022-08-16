Taiwan tracks 30 Chinese military aircraft, 5 ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 30 Chinese military aircraft and 5 ships around the country as of 5 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 15).

Of the 30 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes, 14 Chinese aircraft, including eight Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, four Shenyang J-16 jet fighters, and two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to the MND. Meanwhile, a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was tracked in the northeast part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Taiwan sent combat air patrol aircraft and ships, while also deploying shore-based missile systems to monitor the Chinese aircraft and naval ships.

On Monday, China’s Eastern Theater Command said that it would be starting a new round of joint patrols and combat exercises in the airspace and sea around Taiwan in response to a surprise visit by five U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Ed Markey. The drills are meant as “a stern deterrent to the United States and Taiwan continuing to play political tricks and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Reuters cited the Eastern Theater Command as saying.



Flight paths of 14 out of 30 Chinese aircraft tracked around Taiwan on Aug. 15. (MND image)