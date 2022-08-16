Taiwan eyes bolstered digital economic bloc in Asia-Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will seek to boost regional cooperation by building a digital economic community as it is set to host the Asia Pacific Council for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (AFACT) in 2023.

Audrey Tang (唐鳳), head of the new Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), said at an AFACT forum on Monday (Aug. 15) that the ministry will take the opportunity to promote digital resilience by fostering cross-border collaboration. Members of the organization can complement each other with shared applications and services.

This can be achieved through means such as utility software, Tang added, while the ministry is also looking to promote data for social good. She elaborated that data not involving personal information can be shared and re-used across borders in the spirit of altruism while advancing the goal of sustainability, wrote CNA.

Taiwan has been appointed as the secretariat of AFACT. The position will help it better engage with the United Nations Center for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business (UN/CEFACT), according to the Institute for Information Industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Tang said new guidelines will soon be published to regulate ICT products deemed to pose a risk to national security. She was addressing the recent salvo of cyberattacks targeting Taiwan’s government and infrastructure services following the visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.