Monday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,280,880 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-5, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-3, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (5).