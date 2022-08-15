WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|x-Connecticut
|25
|11
|.694
|1
|x-Washington
|22
|14
|.611
|4
|x-New York
|16
|20
|.444
|10
|Atlanta
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Indiana
|5
|31
|.139
|21
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|x-Seattle
|22
|14
|.611
|4
|x-Dallas
|18
|18
|.500
|8
|x-Phoenix
|15
|21
|.417
|11
|Minnesota
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Los Angeles
|13
|23
|.361
|13
x-clinched playoff spot
___
New York 87, Atlanta 83
Las Vegas 109, Seattle 100
Washington 95, Indiana 83
Chicago 82, Phoenix 67
Dallas 116, Los Angeles 88
Connecticut 90, Minnesota 83
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.