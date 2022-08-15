American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|43
|.626
|_
|Toronto
|61
|52
|.540
|10
|Tampa Bay
|60
|53
|.531
|11
|Baltimore
|59
|55
|.518
|12½
|Boston
|57
|59
|.491
|15½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|Chicago
|59
|56
|.513
|2½
|Minnesota
|58
|55
|.513
|2½
|Kansas City
|48
|68
|.414
|14
|Detroit
|43
|73
|.371
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|41
|.647
|_
|Seattle
|62
|54
|.534
|13
|Texas
|51
|63
|.447
|23
|Los Angeles
|51
|64
|.443
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|74
|.357
|33½
___
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Texas 5, Seattle 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.