|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|4
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Leeds
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Brighton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Fulham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Leicester
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|Southampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Man United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
___
Leicester 2, Brentford 2
Man United 1, Brighton 2
West Ham 0, Man City 2
Aston Villa 2, Everton 1
Arsenal 4, Leicester 2
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0
Brentford 4, Man United 0
Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|9
|Hull
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|Watford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|Millwall
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Cardiff
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Preston
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Rotherham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Sheffield United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|QPR
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|Birmingham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Burnley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Swansea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Huddersfield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|Wigan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Stoke
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Blackpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Middlesbrough
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|2
|West Brom
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Luton Town
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Bristol City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|1
|Norwich
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
___
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
West Brom 1, Watford 1
Watford 1, Burnley 0
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 0, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Norwich 1
Luton Town 0, Preston 1
Millwall 3, Coventry 2
Rotherham 4, Reading 0
Sunderland 2, QPR 2
Wigan 1, Bristol City 1
Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Birmingham vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
Norwich vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Bristol Rovers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|6
|Peterborough
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|Plymouth
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Cambridge United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Derby
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Bolton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Portsmouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Accrington Stanley
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|6
|5
|Exeter
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
|4
|Fleetwood Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Charlton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Shrewsbury
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Port Vale
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|Lincoln
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Wycombe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Barnsley
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Oxford United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Morecambe
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Burton Albion
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|11
|1
|Cheltenham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
___
Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1
Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1
Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 0, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|Walsall
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|7
|Salford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|7
|Northampton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|7
|Stevenage
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Barrow
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|6
|Crewe
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|AFC Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5
|Doncaster
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|5
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Bradford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Harrogate Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Sutton United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Grimsby Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Tranmere
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Stockport County
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|3
|Mansfield Town
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Gillingham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Swindon
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Colchester
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1
|Crawley Town
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Newport County
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Hartlepool
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Rochdale
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
___
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Bradford 2, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1
Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1
Salford 3, Crewe 0
Stockport County 1, Colchester 0
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Tranmere 3, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Stevenage 1
Barrow vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 8 a.m.
Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.