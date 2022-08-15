Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/15 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 21 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 13 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 32 25 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 17 7 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 53 31 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 14 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 22 29 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 7 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 21 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 21 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 13 17 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 24 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 21 28 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 20 26 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 29 22 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 25 32 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Giants 23, New England 21

Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10

Friday's Games

Atlanta 27, Detroit 23

Cleveland 24, Jacksonville 13

Arizona 36, Cincinnati 23

N.Y. Jets 24, Philadelphia 21

San Francisco 28, Green Bay 21

Saturday's Games

Carolina 23, Washington 21

Chicago 19, Kansas City 14

Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24

Pittsburgh 32, Seattle 25

Miami 26, Tampa Bay 24

Houston 17, New Orleans 13

Denver 17, Dallas 7

L.A. Rams 29, L.A. Chargers 22

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 26, Minnesota 20

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.