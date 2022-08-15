Alexa
Test runs finish on Kaohsiung Light Rail’s C20-24 stations, on track to open in October

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/15 21:11
(Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau photo)

(Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Test runs on the Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail section from stations C20 – 24 have been completed, and the new section is on track to be open in October, CNA reported.

Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail’s C20-24 stations (the Museum of Fine Arts Station to the Heart of Love River Station) will provide the public with the convenience of transiting from Taiwan High Speed Rail’s Zuoying Station to Kaohsiung MRT Red Line’s Aozihdi Station.

From there, passengers can board the Circular Light Rail to get to the line's Museum of Fine Arts Station, Hamasen Station, Penglai Pier-2 Station, or Dayi Pier-2 Station.

The C20-24 section passes through the Museum of Fine Arts, Chung-Hwa School of Arts, Kaohsiung Municipal United Hospital, and Longhua Primary School.
Kaohsiung Circular Light Rail
test runs
Kaohsiung MRT

