Load factor of speed ferry between Taiwan and Matsu reaches over 80%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The introduction of a fast ferry into the public transportation fray between Taiwan and the Matsu Islands has effectively lowered the chances of tourists being stuck on the islands and greatly increased the time tourists can spend on the archipelago.

The high-speed South-North Star ferry, which shortens the voyage between Taiwan and Matsu to only three hours, was launched in April this year, offering tourists and Matsu residents a new transportation option.

The Taima and Taima Star, the other two ferries that have long been plying the crossing, take nine to 10 hours one way.

Lienchiang County Secretary-General Chang Lung-te (張龍德) told CNA that it’s very troubling when tourists are stranded on the islands due to thick fog or treacherous sea conditions, while local stores have to shutter for six or seven days as new tourists cannot enter the island.

The archipelago’s fog season in April and May this year coincided with the coastal areas’ “blue tears” season as usual, attracting many tourists to the islands. Chang said that at the request of the county government, the high-speed South-North Star ferry increased services to cater to the excess of passenger traffic caused by flight cancellations during the fog season.

According to statistics of ezTravel Co., the general agent of the ferry company, the ferry provided 20 additional trips per week from April to June, transporting about 4,000 tourists and Matsu residents, CNA reported.

The ferry, which has the capacity to carry 298 passengers, provides eight to 10 regular round trips per week from April to September. From the launch of the high-speed ferry in April to July, the ferry took 115 trips and carried about 30,000 passengers, with the average monthly passenger load factor exceeding 80%.

A tourist surnamed Lin (林) said she took her children to Matsu Islands during the summer vacation and, as the airplane tickets were hard to come by, she thought she might as well try the South-North Star ferry and prepared anti-seasickness medicine.

However, the voyage turned out to be much smoother than she imagined. She said the ship arrived after she spent time on her phone and took a nap, per CNA.