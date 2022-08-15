Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi for six more years

A court in Myanmar has sentenced the country's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years in prison on Monday, after it found her guilty of corruption charges.

The Nobel laureate had previously been sentenced to 11 years in jail on a slew of charges including sedition and breaching pandemic restrictions.

During Monday's trial, military-run government that ousted and then detained Suu Kyi in February 2021 alleged that she abused her position to rent public land at below-market prices, as well as building a home with donations meant for charitable purposes. Suu Kyi denied the charges.

The trial was held behind closed doors, without any access for the public or members of the press. Suu Kyi's lawyers were also prevented from discussing the proceedings thanks to a gag order.

More to come...

zc/rt (Reuters, AP)